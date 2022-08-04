Search

04 Aug 2022

Lotto jackpot of €5.5 million goes west

Lotto jackpot of €5.5 million goes west

Reporter:

David Power

04 Aug 2022 12:35 PM

A Lotto player in Co. Galway has become Ireland’s 23rd National Lottery millionaire of 2022 after they scooped Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot worth €5,541,001. 

The National Lottery is urging Lotto players in Galway to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s 7th Lotto jackpot winner of the year.  

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s, August 3 draw were:  9, 10, 17, 32, 33, 39 and the bonus was 47

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location of the €5.5 million jackpot win will be revealed on Friday.

Ireland’s latest Lotto jackpot winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep them safe. The lucky Galway winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Wednesday night was certainly life-changing for one of our lucky players in Galway who now has a Lotto ticket worth over €5.5 million in their possession.

"This morning, we are appealing with all our players in Galway to check their tickets carefully and if you are the winner, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible. This latest Galway winner is the 7th Lotto jackpot winner of the year and the 23rd National Lottery millionaire of 2022.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media