11 Aug 2022

'The situation is getting out of hand' - Man escapes injury in suspected petrol bomb attack

11 Aug 2022 3:51 PM

A man has escaped injury after a suspected petrol bomb was thrown at a home in Coleraine in Co Derry. 

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident, in the Loughanhill Park area of the town during the early hours of this morning (Thursday August 11). 

A PSNI spokesman said: “Shortly before 1am, we received a report that the occupant of a property heard a loud bang outside.

“He opened his front door and discovered an item alight which he was able to extinguish using water.

“Thankfully, it did not spread to any other parts of the house or any neighbouring properties.

“However, some damage was caused to the door window pane.

“There were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences.

“The device has now been recovered for forensic examination and our investigation is underway.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Loughanhill Park area during this time, and who witnessed anything or has video footage of this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 103 of August 11 2022.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden said the petrol bomb attack was the ninth in the area since April.

She said: “This situation is getting out of hand, with the frequency of these attacks seemingly increasing rather than decreasing.

“They pose the very real danger of someone being seriously injured or killed and it is only through sheer good fortune that, so far, the victims have escaped without major injury.

“Apart from the incredibly dangerous and life-threatening nature of these attacks on those targeted, they also create fear right across these communities.

“This is unacceptable. People have the right to live happily and feel safe in their homes, free of threats like this.

“This situation must be got to grips with and the perpetrators brought to justice.”

