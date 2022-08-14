Man charged after seizure of 400,000 euro worth of cannabis at Galway house

A man has been arrested and charged after almost 400,000 euro worth of cannabis was seized from a house in Co Galway.

Gardai obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and carried out a search at a residential property in Annaghdown, Co Galway on Saturday.

During the course of the search, they seized cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of 398,400 euro.

The seized drugs will now be sent for further analysis, Gardai said.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man was due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Sunday morning.

The seizure is part of Operation Tara, an anti-drugs strategy that aims to target the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.