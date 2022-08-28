Man arrested after car mounts Dublin footpath and injures pedestrians

Two men have been seriously injured after a car mounted a footpath and collided with pedestrians on a Dublin street.

Gardai said the incident happened at about 11.20pm on Saturday at the junction of Thomas Court and Thomas Street in the Liberties area of the city.

A car turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Street struck a number of kerbside barriers and mounted the footpath before colliding with three pedestrians.

Two of the men were taken to St James’s Hospital to be treated for “serious” but non-life threatening injuries, the Garda said.

The third man did not require immediate medical attention.

A man in his 30s was arrested by gardai on suspicion of dangerous driving and taken to Kevin Street garda station.

He has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin on Monday.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the driver of the car had interacted with gardai prior to the incident.

The scene at Thomas Court was preserved for a time to allow for a technical examination to be conducted. It has since been reopened.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, especially anyone with dash-cam footage who was travelling in the Thomas Street/Thomas Court areas of Dublin 8 between 11pm and 11.20pm.

Gardai at Kevin Street garda station can be contacted on 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line is 1800-666-111.