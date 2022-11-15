Over 1,000 Ukrainians arriving in Ireland per week since September - CSO

Over 1,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland per week since September 2022.

That's according to data collected by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which reveals a total of 62,425 Ukrainian refugees have received PPS numbers and are currently living in the country since March this year.

Fifty one thousand five hundred and ninety six people had received their PPSN by September 4, with 52,637 receiving it on September 11, 53,730 on September 18, 54,795 on September 25, 55,939 on October 2, 57,223 on October 9, 58,448 on October 16, 60,049 on October 23, 61,296 on October 30, and 62,425 on November 6.

A total of 10,829 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since September 4, with an average of 1,203 people per week.

The number of arrivals per week has fluctuated in the last two months from a low of 1,041 to a high of 1,601.

Arrivals between the ages of 5 to 14 and 35 to 39 are the most common, with almost twice as many women and girls (39,375) as men and boys (23,050).

Commenting on the release, Karola Graupner, Statistician, said, "This Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland release is the seventh in a series of releases by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

"This release includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection, as well as providing insights into primary and secondary school enrolments overseen by the Department of Education and enrolments in further education and training based on data provided by SOLAS.

"Also included is an experimental measure of arrivals from Ukraine that were still administratively active after 31 August 2022, incorporating PAYE Modernisation (PMOD) and Department of Social Protection data. Furthermore, data on barriers to work, previous and current employment and education level is included in the release."

While PPSN allocations give the total number of arrivals from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive, the CSO states it is not necessarily indicative of how many people are currently residing in Ireland as some arrivals may have subsequently left.

Almost 7,000 Ukrainian arrivals are living in private accommodation as of November 6 2022, with 3,224 hosts in receipt of the Accommodation Recognition Payment.

Again, females make up the majority of this figure (4,886).

Most arrivals in this type of accommodation are in Dublin (1,897 people), followed by Cork (692 people), and Kildare (389 people).

The fewest number of Ukrainians in private accommodation are in Donegal and Longford (50 people each), followed by Monaghan (52 people) and Sligo (65 people).

Overall, 46,600 adults and children are beneficiaries of welfare schemes including Child Benefit and Working Age Income Supports.

As of October 2022, just over 9,200 Ukrainian refugees received earnings from employment, the average of which was €377 per week.

Wholesale, Transport and Accommodation (4,829 people) was the most prominent employment sector for this group, followed by Financial, Real Estate and Administrative (1,386).

Since April 11 2022, Intreo Public Employment Services (IPES) have been arranging employment support events for arrivals from Ukraine and, as of November 6 2022, those events have been attended by 22,441 arrivals.

Almost 70% (or 15,470 persons) of the arrivals that attended employment support events arranged by IPES noted that English language proficiency was a challenge in securing employment.

As of the beginning of November, 12,544 arrivals from Ukraine have enrolled in schools in the academic year 2022/23, with 63% of these in primary schools and the remaining 37% in secondary schools.

Dublin has the highest number of children enrolled in schools at 1,905 while Monaghan had the lowest at 50.

Just over 8,600 arrivals enrolled in further education and training courses at the start of November, of which 7,417 enrolled in further education English language courses.