PLOUGHING 2019

Ploughing Championship launch new logo for 2019 event in Carlow

Are you ready for the Ploughing in Carlow?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Carlow Carlow Carlow

This is cool!

Ploughing Championship organisers have launched a new logo for the 2019 event in Carlow with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the showcase also. 

The Ploughing will take place at Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19 of this year.

Read also: "Turn off your Sat Navs" warning to thousands of fans travelling to the Ploughing

Organisers said: "Be the very first to win a complimentary pair of tickets to #Ploughing19...just simply like and share this year's new logo."

You can enter the competition below: 