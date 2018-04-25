Lough Rynn ready to host Bank Holiday regatta

Rowers from all over Ireland will flock to Mohill over the May Bank Holiday weekend when Lough Rynn hosts the prestigious 2018 Lough Rynn Regatta.

With the new facilities proving such a hit and events from as far away as Galway being held at the Leitrim facility, Lough Rynn is sure to be a hive of activity on Saturday May 5.

Entries will be taken on the Rowing Ireland Tracker system only and close at 23.59 on Wednesday April 25. Please enter as early as possible.

This year’s event is what organises term a “dry run” as they prepare for the launch of a full Grand League regatta in 2019. The event will be run using the Grand League format but wins will not qualify for GL points, although this will be a full status regatta

Timing of races will be by both the Lough Rynn Regatta team and the Rowing Ireland official Grand League timing team.

In an effort to make this Regatta one of the best in Ireland, organisers have been acting on feedback from previous events. The new vehicle park provided by Leitrim County Council will give more room for boat trailers and club buses and mini-buses at the Regatta course.

Private cars other than those with a disabled parking permit will be parked at the golf club 1.2 km away with a free shuttle service to the regatta site.

Spectators are also well looked after with a free shuttle service to a spectator viewing point at the walled garden of Lough Rynn Castle, which gives a panoramic view over the second half of the course.

There are showers and toilets at the regatta site and a large marquee will be available for shelter in the event of inclement weather and club tents can be erected in the numbered caravan sites but not in the trailer park.

Catering by Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club will provide hot and cold food and drink throughout the day. Race commentary will be provided over the PA system for the finals.

We are really look forward to welcoming you all to the magnificent Lough Rynn and to providing you all with exceptional race facilities - after that the racing is up to you!