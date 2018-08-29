Triathlon community to test mind and body this weekend!

Local triathletes will be testing mind and body this weekend with a table quiz in aid of an Ironman star and the hugely popular Lough Key Sprint Triathlon down for decision.

Sunday next, September 2, sees the Lough Key Sprint Triathlon return to Lough Key Forest Park and huge numbers are expected with the popular event on the verge of selling out once more as triathletes test themselves over a testing course.

Before that, triathletes and the local community in Carrick-on-Shannon get the chance to test their brain power when the Carrick2Kona Table Quiz will be held in Ging’s Bar on Friday August 31, at 8:30pm.

Organised by the local community in Cortober in Carrick-on-Shannon, the Carrick2Kona Table Quiz is to help raise funds to send Donnacha Holmes to the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii in October following his fifth place finish at the Ironman Maryland last year.

Everyone is invited along for the table quiz for the popular Donnacha who also shows his coaching skills not only in triathlon but with Carrick-on-Shannon Athletic Club and Carrick Town.

It promises to be a great evening with spot prizes & finger food. Teams of four at €10 per person. The quiz kicks off at 8:30pm and for more information call Geraldine on 087 678 7793 or Teresa on 086 359 6604.

On Sunday, the Lough Key Sprint Triathlon will see racing getting underway at 10.30 am. Registration will take place from 6.30 to 8 pm on Saturday in Lough Key Forest Park and again from 7.45 to 9.30 am on Sunday. Entries must go through the Triathlon Ireland website - no late registration on the day.