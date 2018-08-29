Spinning and fishing on the bubble

Like a lot of anglers, I have always associated spinning with spoons or metal lures and have used my fly rod for flies.

I must admit that as a young angler who primarily used a spinning rod to go in search of a few trout either using worms or a “mepps” I was introduced to the “Bubble and fly” method on a trip to Foxford by the O’Hara twins.

This method could be used to introduce some of our younger anglers to take up a fly rod as success encourages enthusiasm.

Of course I still prefer to my fly rod for fly fishing, but there are times when the spinning outfit comes in handy for throwing flies, particularly when an extremely long cast is necessary or when there isn’t room for a back cast.

To fish this method, get yourself a bubble float, all tackle shops sell them in various sizes. Tie a dropper strand into your leader a foot or two from the end. Then simply attach the bubble to the end of the leader and then tie on a fly of your choice to the dropper.

On the side of the bubble there is a little porthole, which you can open and fill the bubble with water until you acquire the desired weight for casting and close the plug, making sure to leave enough air space for floatation.

Then just cast out and as the bubble comes to rest on the water, the bubble will look exactly like a water bubble and the shyest of trout will come under it to take the fly!

I know many “Purists” will frown on using this method but as I said earlier it could be a useful introduction to fly fishing for all those younger anglers out there who would like to move on from using worms or lures.

Rinn- Shannon & District Angling

Richie Flynn RIP: It came as a great shock to learn of the sudden passing of our club vice secretary and friend Richie Flynn on Friday last. Richie was a great supporter and mentor for the club since its foundation many years ago.

Always full of ideas and a great man to help with getting through long grant application forms and forever giving the club encouragement and praise. Richie was also one of the funniest guys to be in company with and would have us all in stitches with his unique sense of humour and his mastery of words.

I am attaching a Facebook post which my brother Ronan Gallagher put up on hearing the sad news, which I think sums up the sort of man Richie was. May he rest in Peace. R.I.P. Richie.

“I only heard the news today about your passing. It was only a few weeks ago that you sent me a wonderful message of support, mingled with your unique humour, on the occasion of my own close call with death.

You were a lover of words and a man capable of using them to create great beauty as you often did when writing about your children and family, or, should the occasion arise, to devastating effect.

Music was your other great love and one, which you often wrote about using your wonderful words that you arranged like a master craftsman.

All that is silent now. Silent in the void of eternity, and though no words, deeds or actions can change that, you will live on in our memories. “

Farewell Richie. :(