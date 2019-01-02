Déarbhla reflects on an amazing 2018

2018 was an amazing year for Glenade's Déarbhla Rooney with a European silver medal, a Youth Olympic bronze medal, a nomination for RTE's Young Sports Star of the Year and the title of Leitrim Sports Person of the Year.

Here Déarbhla looks back over the highs & lows of a remarkable year

EVENT OF THE YEAR

One of the best occasions of the year for me was in April when I beat Valeria Radionova of Russia to claim a European silver medal, this was my first international competition and I was shocked that I made it to the final. Getting the opportunity to stand on the podium representing Ireland was an unforgettable moment which gave me the confidence and motivation to drive on for the rest of the year

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

My granny passed away just before my European championships - she was definitely an inspirational woman who was immensely supportive and loving to everyone. She always showed great interest in any achievement big or small and definitely someone I look up to and wish to replicate her humble and kind personality as she found a positive out of any situation with her words “there has to be a winner and there has to be a loser”, these words simplify any event for me and helps calm my nerves and find reassurance before and after each big fight.

LOWLIGHT OF THE YEAR

The lowlight of the year for me was losing out to Panpatchara Somnuek of Thailand on a 3-2 split decision in the preliminary round of the world championships. It was a bitter pill to swallow after training for months and sacrificing a lot to get there but fortunately it worked out for the best in the end - getting the call saying I was selected to go to the Youth Olympic Games, the defeat gave me more motivation to prove myself to the world stage.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE YEAR

One of the main highlights of the year was when I got the opportunity to box for Ireland at the youth Olympic games in Buenos Aires Argentina, living with the best young athletes from around the world and learning about their sports and cultures was intriguing but the experience was really fulfilled when I got into the ring. The atmosphere in the stadium was phenomenal and the Argentinian audience was really excited about the boxing. Beating Te Shelford-Edmonds of New Zealand in the bronze medal box off was a feeling of relief and delight, I once again got to stand on the podium and watch the Irish flag being raised, a proud memory that will stay with me forever.

CLUB OF THE YEAR

I’m very fortunate to be part of a fantastic club the commitment and dedication of the coaches John Gilligan, James Kelly, James McDowell and Padraig McGovern is exceptional they not only teach us to work hard but also allow us to love boxing and enjoy the training. I’m also very privileged to be part of the national team this year learning from some of the best couches in Ireland and even the world. Boxing is perceived as an individual sport but would be impossible without the support of teammates outside the ring and I’m very grateful to be surrounded by exceptional friends in my club, community and on the national team. I am also very fortunate to be part of a brilliant ladies GAA club in Glencar Manor who have been so supportive to me over the years.

WHAT AM I LOOKING FORWARD TO IN 2019

Unfortunately I won’t be able to take part in the U22 championships in January as I must dedicate the remaining months of school to the leaving cert, however I am really looking forward to getting back into the ring and competing competitively again after I complete the Leaving Cert. I’m still training and keeping sharp in my local club Sean McDermott BC ready for the 2019 season.

ONE TO WATCH IN 2019

One to watch next year is Dean Clancy, so close at European, world and youth Olympics this year and still under 18 again next year! In addition, Dean has just recently joined Sean McDermott’s BC and adds to the strong team of young boxers that are currently there. Another boxer to look out for next year is Kellie Harrington, I’ve been fortunate enough to get the opportunity to train and learn from her in Dublin and I look forward to seeing her progress in her career again next year and continuing to inspire more girls in Ireland.