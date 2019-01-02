An eclectic mix of highlights for hurdles star Gerard

HIGHLIGHT OF THE YEAR

Winning the 110m hurdles title at the National Championships, against tough opposition. 2018 was the first year that three Irish men ran sub-14 seconds in the same season.

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Noah Lyles, on his way to becoming the next great in sprinting and has a lot of fun along the way.

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Must give it to the Carrick hurlers for winning Leitrim’s first Connacht club title.

BEST EVENT

The football world cup, a month of pure sporting entertainment.

LOWLIGHT OF THE YEAR

Missing qualification for the European Athletics Championships by 3/100ths of a second.

WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR IN 2019?

The men’s 400m hurdles, one of the hardest world records in track and field under threat after the highest quality year ever for the event in 2018.

ONE TO WATCH IN 2019

Sarah Healy – double European gold for Ireland at U18 in 2018, will have a tougher test at European U20s this summer.