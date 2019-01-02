Leitrim Observer Sports Review of 2018
An eclectic mix of highlights for hurdles star Gerard
Gerard O'Donnell - International athlete
Gerard O'Donnell dips for the line to take victory in the Irish Life Health Athletics Ireland 110m Hurdles last July
It is that time of the year when we all naturally look back on the year gone by and wonder where all the time has gone. We also celebrate the highs and lows of an extraordinary sporting year for Leitrim with winners on a national and international stages and some truly inspiring performances and in this article, we look back on an eventful year with Irish 110m Hurdles Champion Gerard O'Donnell
HIGHLIGHT OF THE YEAR
Winning the 110m hurdles title at the National Championships, against tough opposition. 2018 was the first year that three Irish men ran sub-14 seconds in the same season.
PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Noah Lyles, on his way to becoming the next great in sprinting and has a lot of fun along the way.
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Must give it to the Carrick hurlers for winning Leitrim’s first Connacht club title.
BEST EVENT
The football world cup, a month of pure sporting entertainment.
LOWLIGHT OF THE YEAR
Missing qualification for the European Athletics Championships by 3/100ths of a second.
WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR IN 2019?
The men’s 400m hurdles, one of the hardest world records in track and field under threat after the highest quality year ever for the event in 2018.
ONE TO WATCH IN 2019
Sarah Healy – double European gold for Ireland at U18 in 2018, will have a tougher test at European U20s this summer.
