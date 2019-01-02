Carrick AC Registration night next Monday

Carrick-on-Shannon Athletic Club will hold our Registration Night for existing and new members at 7.30 pm on Monday, January 7, 2019 in The Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Athletics Ireland Registration year runs from January 1, to December 31, of each year meaning our membership year will run for the same period and anyone not registering on the night will not be registered with the Club for 2019 even if you have been a member up to the end of this year's activities.

We will also be accepting a limited number of new members in our Primary School group, subject to safety limitations for the Sports Complex, as well as new members in all other groups.

We will also be accepting new members for our eight year old group that meets on Thursdays in the Sports Complex. This group is limited and a child must be age eight on the night of registration to join.

There is one important point to note for all parents of children under 18 years of age - with new GDPR guidelines, all parents MUST sign the membership form of each children they are registering with the club, no proxy signings can be allowed.

Our training groups will meet at the following times:

Primary School Groups: Tuesday: 5 to 6 pm: Athletes aged 9 & 10 in 2019; Tuesday: 6 to 7 pm: Athletes aged 11, 12 & over in 2019; Thursday: 5 to 6 pm: Athletes aged 8 on January 7, 2019

Post Primary Group: Tuesday: Meet at 6 pm at the Sports Complex (Session last 75-80 minutes); Wednesday: Gym & circuits session in Sports Complex at 6 pm; Friday: Meet at 4.30 pm at Sports Complex.

Adult Running group: Monday & Wednesday at 8pm; Tuesday & Thursday at 6 pm, meet at Aura Leitrim Leisure

Couch to 5k: Starting Monday January 7, and held every Monday and Wednesday at 7pm.

There is a weekly fee of €3 per week for juvenile members and membership fees are as follows: Juvenile €25, Senior: €30, Family: €60 (Three Juvenile members plus). We look forward to seeing everyone on Monday, January 7, in The Bush Hotel.

l Well done to all our athletes who finished 2018 with some great performances ahead of the 2019 indoor last Saturday at the North West Games in Athlone.

We had winners in Alannah McGuinness (a double), Ellis Conway, Cathal McElgunn, Susanne O’Beirne and Declan Kennedy while Clodagh Sheerin, Oisin Kearney, Patrick & Ken Kennedy were also among the medals.

There were new pbs as well for the two Oisins, O’Dowd in the 60m & 200m and Kearney in the 400m while Alannah McGuinness set another big personal best in the 200m.

Well done to everyone who took part. The following were the performances:

Ladies

U16: 200m: Alanna Murray 29.41; Aoibheann O’Dowd 30.61; 60m: Aine McGwynne 8.67; Aoibhinn O’Dowd 9.17; U18: 200m: Alannah McGuinness 1st 27.02, Clodagh Sheerin 27.82 2nd; 60m: Alannah McGuinness 7.92 1st; Clodagh Sheerin 8.51; Senior: 200m: Ellis Conway 26.85 2nd; 400m: Ellis Conway 59.92 1st, Susanne O’Beirne 3rd Masters 74.08; 800m: Suzanne O’Beirne 1st Masters 3.05.18 1st

Men

U12: 600m: Declan Kennedy 1.50.10 1st; Patrick Kennedy 1.50.48 2nd; U16: Long Jump: Jack Keenehan 4.15m; U18: 200m: 200m: Oisin Kearney 24.61; 400m: Oisin Kearney 54.04 3rd; Senior: 200m: Oisin O’Dowd 24.23 2nd; 60m: Oisin O’Dowd 7.57; 400m: Cathal McElgunn 52.46 1st; 3,000m: Ken Kennedy 10.17.05 3rd Masters