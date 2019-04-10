Fast times for Breege, Colin & Eanna

Three Leitrim athletes were scorching the roads and tracks last weekend with some excellent performances from Breege Connolly, Colin Griffin and Eanna Madden.

Olympians Breege Connolly & Colin Griffin were both in action in the 17,000 strong field at the Rotterdam Marathon. Ballinamore's Colin smashed his personal best with a superb time of 2.26.46 to finish 43rd overall and fourth M35, the time ranking him fifth fastest in Ireland this year.

Kinlough's Breege Connolly ran a superb time of 2.37.50, one of her fastest ever times, to finish 13th overall and second woman over 40. Unfortunately, her time was just 50 seconds outside the qualifying standard for the World championships in Qatar later this year.

Eanna Madden opened his outdoor campaign with an excellent time of 21.67 for 200m at the Irish Universities Championships in Athlone on Friday. The Carrick AC sprinter was second fastest qualifier for the final but sat out Saturday's final, held in very cold conditions, due to a slight hamstring twinge.

l The Leitrim Athletics Church Gates collection takes place this weekend at churches in the Carrick, Manorhamilton and Mohill club areas. Please support.