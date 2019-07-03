Ladies Day at Roscommon Races next Monday

Roscommon hosts an attractive two-day meeting on Monday and Tuesday, July 8 & 9, with the first race on both days, due off at 6 pm.

Monday is Ladies Day, which is once again generously sponsored by SuperValu, Co. Roscommon. The lucky winner will receive a first prize of €1,200, while the other nine finalists will each get €100.

Our Celebrity Judge on the evening will be Gretta Peters, Fashion Blogger and Columnist.

The 60,000 Listed Lenabane Stakes is Monday’s feature, and during the evening, our new building will be officially opened by Brian Kavanagh of Horse Racing Ireland.

Tuesday is an all national hunt card and there are bound to be plenty of pointers on view that night, for the upcoming Galway Festival.

Michael Finneran, Racecourse Manager, would like thank all his sponsors for the two-day fixture and they include the EBF, Property Partners Earley, Auctioneers, Roscommon Herald, Diageo, SuperValu Co. Roscommon, Connolly Red Mills, The Abbey Hotel, Roscommon, J. P. McManus, Helen Mee O’Farrelly and the Dolan Family.

The prize for the best turned out horse in each race on Monday, is sponsored by Lynch Flooring, Golf Links Road, Roscommon, while YK Signs, Athleague, kindly sponsor Tuesday’s prizes.

There is music in the main bar after the second last race on both days, courtesy of Henry and The Usual Suspects, and Derek Campbell respectively.

Admission for both days in adults €15 OAP/Students €10 Children Under 16 Free. Attractive group discounts available and the Ros Special: €35 to include admission, race card, two course meal and €10 betting voucher.