All the news from the Leitrim Sports Partnership

Go for Life Games National Blitz

For the second year in a row a team from Leitrim travelled to the National Go For Life Games event on June 8, in DCU to compete with counties from all over Ireland.

The Leitrim team included members from Active Age groups in Leitrim including Leitrim Village, Ballinamore, Drumreilly, Carrick and Drumkeerin. The event is run by Age & Opportunities Go For Life Games team who are funded through Sport Ireland.

With over 300 older adults taking part in physical activity it is a real feel good event and playing against and socialising with other counties makes the event very enjoyable. Bridie Doran played on the Leitrim team against her sister on the Roscommon team.

Ag Sugradh Le Chéile

Ag Sugradh Le Chéile or ‘Playing Together’ is a programme which encourages active play between parents/carers and children the programme was developed by the Health Service Executive and supported by the Leitrim Sports Partnership. Well done to all the national schools in Leitrim who participated in our popular and enjoyable ASLC programme this year.

Bike Week

Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of all that's great about bikes and cycling from 22nd-30th June. There were plenty of activities taking place throughout Leitrim to celebrate this.

The week was kicked off by Leitrim Cycling Festival taking place in Drumsna, followed by the Women on Wheels cycling programme running Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm in Carrick on Shannon. Breffni Youth Cafe took part in social cycling; Annaduff ICA took part in a leisurely cycle along the Blueway. Leitrim Sports Partnership rolled out Cycle Sports Day for primary schools throughout Leitrim.

St Clare's Primary School in Manorhamilton led a Cycle Fun day.

Leitrim Cycling Club organised a 50k Cycle and invited members of the women on wheels programme to take part.

Woman on the Water & Lads on the Lake

80 participants have taken part in both beginner kayaking programmes over a 6 week timeframe in Acres Lake Drumshanbo and Lough Rynn Mohill. These programmes are run in through Rivermania Adventure Company with funding from Waterways Ireland and Sport Ireland. Participants from both groups are taking part in a Final Blueway challenge on Sunday July 14.

Inclusive Walking Programme in Ballinamore

This programme is open to all people of all abilities leaving from Ballinamore primary school and walking along the canal bank loop at 7pm each Thursday. Come along and enjoy the nice summer evenings in the natural environment.

Kids on the Run

Kids on the Run is a 6 week running programme in primary Schools where LSP coaches delivery one session per week in each School and the teachers deliver a second session with the children. On conclusion of the six weeks the children complete a 3k run in Lough Rynn Castle Hotel grounds. The LSP coaches also deliver an education strand with the teachers to educate them on how to continue to roll out the programme funded through the HSE. Thanks to all the children from all the schools that took part

Zumba in St Ciaran's

St Ciaran's Services are taking part in a 6 week zumba programme to help engage the service users in increased physical activity.

Pony Riding and Animal Welfare programme

Young people from throughout the county are taking part in Animal Welfare and pony riding lessons in Moorlands equestrian centre this programme is funded through the Urban Outdoor Adventure Initiative Dormant Accounts Fund through Sport Ireland.

Upcoming events

The Shannon Splash is rescheduled for Friday July 26, at Carrick Rowing Club, any youth clubs wishing to take part should get in contact with LSP.

A Multi Sports Day for children with a disability aged 5-17 years will take place at Ballinamore Sports Complex on Wednesday July 24, from 10.30am - 1.30pm. The multi sports day will have a range of fun inclusive activities from soccer, dance, multi sport fun activities, athletics and much more, which siblings are also welcome to attend. The cost of the camp for children with a disability is €5 and their siblings will cost €3. Booking via eventbrite or contact the Leitrim Sports Partnership office.

For further information on any of these programmes contact us at 071 9650498 or emailing sports@leitrimcoco.ie.