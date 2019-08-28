Leitrim Athletics Board meeting

Leitrim Athletics County Board will hold a meeting this Thursday, August 30, in the Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon at 8pm and all clubs in the county are asked to ensure they have representatives at the meeting.

The meeting will discuss fixtures, dates and venues for the forthcoming coming cross-country season including Leitrim's hosting of the Connacht Championships in Sunday November 3, setting up a Leitrim cross-country development squad for juvenile athletes as well as matters arising from the Leitrim Track & Field championships earlier this Summer.

All clubs should make an effort to attend.