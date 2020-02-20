Leitrim Library Service Open Day on Saturday, February 29

An invitation is extended to everyone in County Leitrim to visit their local branch library and take a closer look at all it has to offer on National Library Open Day, Saturday, February 29.

Libraries all around the country will be taking part in this National Library Open Day where the focus will be placed on highlighting and showcasing the range of services that are on offer and the benefits of library membership which are completely free.

The promotional campaign is asking people to ‘Take a Closer Look’ at all the resources and activities public libraries have to offer that they may not be aware of.

All nine branch libraries across County Leitrim together with the Local Studies Library in Ballinamore have put together an exciting programme where visitors of all ages and interests to the library will have the opportunity to engage in a range of activities.

Library staff will be on hand to show you around, demonstrate online services, answer questions and sign you up for a library card if you don’t already have one.

Libraries provide a FREE, accessible service with something for everyone:

m More than 12 million items free to borrow, including books, music, DVDs and more

m A wide spectrum of classes, events, clubs and activities for all ages and interests

m Order online and collect/drop off items at any library in the country (the first of its kind in the world)

m Browse and download eBooks, Audiobooks, eMagazines and e-Newspapers on your phone or other device

m Hundreds of free easy to access online courses and language learning

m Free internet access

m Space to study, work or just read and relax

m Specific programmes and supports for reading and literacy and health and wellbeing

m Resources to support those seeking employment or who want to set up businesses

m Services for schools, students and teachers

m Culture and local history resources.

For more information on what’s planned for the day, contact your local library, email leitrimlibrary@leitrimcoco. ie, follow on twitter @leitrimcoco and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/leitrimlibrary/