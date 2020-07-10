Manor Rangers start back with crunch title decider

Of all the teams hit hard by the lockdown, Manor Rangers Senior team must have felt the most hard done by as their dreams of a Sligo Southern Hotel Super League title looked dead and buried by the Covid-19 crisis.

But with sport returning earlier than normal, the north Leitrim kingpins get the chance to land the Sligo Leitrim & District crown but face a gruelling schedule with six games in 22 days and a possible Cup Final on top of that.

Manor Rangers have a big crossover with GAA clubs in the north Leitrim area and Glencar/Manorhamilton in particular and with the Leitrim Club championship getting underway the same weekend, it adds to the challenge facing Leitrim's standard bearers.

But in a title race that could go down to the wire, it is the first game back that could decide the destination of the title as they take on reigning champions Carbury at home in Bee Park on Sunday July 19.

Manor lead the table by a point from the Sligo men but the visitors have a game in hand. Carbury went for a number of years without a defeat in League football until Manor Rangers defeated them earlier this year. A repeat victory would be a huge boost with five games left to play.

Manor top the table with 37 points from 14 games, suffering just one loss and one draw all season while Carbury have 36 points from 13 games, 12 wins and just the solitary loss to the north Leitrim men.

Carton Utd lie in third place with 34 points from 15 games but, in truth, it looks like Sunday week's clash in Bee Park will be the title decider!

SUNDAY JULY 19

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Cartron Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v Strand Celtic; Merville Utd v St John’s; Aughanagh Celtic v Ballisodare Utd; Manor Rangers v Carbury (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 11.00

Cleary Landscapes Cup Quarter-Finals: Arrow Harps v Calry Bohs 11.00

WEDNESDAY JULY 22

Glasshouse Hotel Cup

Quarter-Final: Carbury v Cliffoney Celtic

Semi-Final: Ballisodare Utd v Manor Rangers (7.00)

Cleary Landscapes Cup Semi-Final: Coolaney Utd v Arrow Harps/Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic v Chaffpool Utd (7.00)

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Strand Celtic; St John’s v Glenview Stars; MCR v Aughanagh Celtic (7.00)

SUNDAY JULY 26

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers v MCR; Glenview Stars v Strand Celtic; Merville Utd v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)

CFA TP Brennan Cup: Salthill Devon v Cartron Utd; Carbury v Manulla (2.00)

CFA TP Brennan Shield: Calry Bohs v NUIG; Real Tubber v Corrib Celtic B; Ballymote Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic (2.00)

WEDNESDAY JULY 29

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Ballisodare Utd; Strand Celtic v St John’s; MCR v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Aughanagh Celtic (7.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic v Chaffpool Utd 7.00

Glasshouse Cup Semi-Final: Cartron Utd v Carbury or Cliffoney

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Cartron Utd; Ballisodare Utd v MCR; Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Merville Utd (7.00)

SUNDAY AUGUST 9

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Manor Rangers; Aughanagh Celtic v Cartron Utd; Ballisodare Utd v Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic v MCR (11.00)

Cleary Landscape & Pitch Maintenance Cup Final: In Ray Mac Sharry park 3.00

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Glenview Stars v Carbury; Cartron Utd v Ballisodare Utd; MCR v Cliffoney Celtic (7.00)

SUNDAY AUGUST 16

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Merville Utd 11.00

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 19

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Carbury 7.00

SUNDAY AUGUST 23

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v Glenview Stars 7.00