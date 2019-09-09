Eight Leitrim competitors prepare for National Ploughing Championship

Eight Leitrim competitors are busy preparing for the National Ploughing Competition which runs from September 17 - 19.

John Boland will compete in the Senior Loy Digging competition, Michael Dolan will take part in the Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class and Shannon Dolan is set to compete in the Novice Conventional Plough class.

David Johnston will be part of the U21 Conventional Plough class, while Brian Kiernan will compete in the U25 Loy Digging and Andrew McGovern will take part in the Junior conventional Plough class.

In the Junior Loy Digging competition, Kevin McNamee and James Reynolds Jr will by hoping for glory.



Over 300,000 people are expected to descend on Carlow from September 17-19, those attending have been told to turn off the sat navs and follow the road signs.

