Rolex watches, designer clothes and champagne among the near-150 high end goods seized in garda raid

Gardaí have seized over €100,000 worth of stolen property and cash connected with the proceeds of crime following a search operation at a residence in the Dublin 3 area on Thursday.

Gardaí received a report of a fraudulent transaction from a retail premises in Dublin city on Tuesday, which left the business at a loss of over €1,700. Following this report, Gardaí began an investigation into the fraudulent transaction and after further inquiries, obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Dublin 3.

Gardaí attached to Pearse Street Community Policing, Street Crime and the Serious Crime Units, executed the search warrant at the apartment in Dublin 3 at approximately 7.30pm yesterday evening.

During the course of the search, over 142 high-end items, which are believed to be stolen property, were recovered.

The luxury goods, estimated to be worth in excess of €100,000, included Rolex and Cartier watches, bottles of Dom Perignon champagne, designer clothes, handbags and suitcases.

In addition to the items, €32,900 and £2,000 in cash were seized along with a number of phones and laptops.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to this investigation. He is currently detained in Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.