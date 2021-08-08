NATIONAL: Gold medal for Kellie Harrington at the Olympics

Ireland's Olympic boxing gold winner Kellie Harrington celebrates her semi-final win in Tokyo on Thursday morning
Ireland's Kellie Harrington has won an Olympic gold medal.
She defeated the favourite Beatriz Ferreira from Brazil in the lightweight final.
She becomes only the third Irish boxer to be crowned an Olympic champion.
All five judges scored the fight in favour of the Irish woman.
Two scored all three rounds in favour of Harrington (30-27) while the three scored in (29-28) in favour of the underdogs who the second and third rounds on all the judges’ scorecard.
