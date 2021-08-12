Iarnrod Eireann reminds customers that pre-booking is still required for all intercity rail services

Iarnród Éireann has reminded all customers, and in particular those intending to travel on West of Ireland routes as a result of this weekend’s All-Ireland Football Championship Semi-Final on Saturday, and All-Ireland U20 Football Final on Sunday, both in Croke Park, that advance booking for Intercity rail travel remains mandatory at present.

This is in order to manage the 75% of on-board capacity available for use under current public health measures.

While extra services have been added on Saturday (to/from Westport and Ballina) and Sunday (to/from Athlone), already a number of services are sold out over the coming weekend, with more expected to sell out in advance.

Trains on all west of Ireland routes, Westport/Ballina to Dublin, Galway to Dublin and Sligo to Dublin, are expected to see high demand. Customers must have an advance booking to travel, as tickets will not be available for sale at stations for Intercity services.

This includes:

Customers travelling for any reason, including GAA supporters

Customers boarding at intermediate stations

Holders of existing tickets such as season tickets, and DSP free travel, who can reserve travel at no charge in advance under current measures.

Ticket bookings and reservations are available at www.irishrail.ie – extra services operating, which must be prebooked as well as regular services, include:

Saturday 14th August (Mayo v Dublin, Croke Park)

11.30hrs Westport to Dublin Heuston (11.15hrs from Ballina, connecting at Manulla Junction)

21.10hrs Heuston to Westport

21.35hrs Heuston to Westport/Ballina

Sunday 15th August (Roscommon v Offaly, Croke Park)

09.50hrs Athlone to Heuston

10.05hrs Athlone to Heuston

17.30hrs Heuston to Athlone

Customers are also reminded that:

You must travel on the specific train you have booked, tickets cannot be used on other services

Face coverings are mandatory on board all train services and in stations

Alcohol is prohibited on all services, and catering services remain suspended

Customers with bicycles must also pre-book bicycle spaces on board Intercity services in advance

Iarnród Éireann thanks customers for their continuing cooperation with public health and capacity control measures in place at present.