Leaving Cert helpline available from Friday, September 3

The National Parent’s Council (Post-Primary) helpline 1800 265 165 will be open from tomorrow, Friday 3 September
The National Parent’s Council (Post-Primary) helpline 1800 265 165 will be open from tomorrow, Friday 3 September through Sunday, 5 September and from Tuesday, 7 September to Friday, 10 September from 11am-8pm to provide advice and guidance for candidates and parents.
The helpline is staffed by professional guidance counsellors and is supported by the Department of Education.
