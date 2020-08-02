The Magnet goes online as it celebrates 65 years in business

On Monday, July 27, The Magnet, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon celebrated 65 years in business. This unassuming drapery outlet, has been a reliable go-to over the years supplying families throughout Leitrim and beyond.

And now, as they celebrate 65 years and move into new era of trading, The Magnet has launched their on-line school uniform store - www.schooluniformstore.ie!

The Magnet is a family business, started all those years ago in 1956 by the parents of the current proprietor - County Councillor and Leitrim’s current Leas-Cathaoirleach Finola Armstrong-McGuire.

Before Paul & Lena Armstrong opened The Magnet, the shop’s basement was home to a bakery. Now, this space is home to The Magnet’s thriving School Uniform department.

In celebration of 65 years and in response to a changing retail landscape, The Magnet has launched a new website to sell school uniforms locally, regionally and nationwide - www.schooluniformstore.ie. The Site offers a comprehensive supply and choice of uniforms and school accessories.

It’s a bright, simple to use site and is managed by an attentive team with customer service the primary focus - as has always been the way at The Magnet.

The Magnet’s School Uniform Store is the exclusive provider of crested uniforms for a number of primary and post-primary schools in Leitrim and Roscommon. It also sells a wide range of un-crested uniforms for students elsewhere.

Where possible, Finola sources all uniform supplies from Irish manufacturers and clothing distributors as supporting Irish business has always been a priority of hers.

Also, product quality is critical and something that Finola is very mindful of. She is proud to supply quality knitwear products with the ‘Guaranteed Irish’ logo on their label.

Times are changing and the role of retail is changing. More and more, consumers are shopping from the comfort of their own home. Convenience - ease of shopping and anything to save some precious time have become priorities for many consumers.

This has been the trend long before Covid-19 made itself known. And now, we can add the need to be ‘cautious’ to our list of reasons for shopping on-line. For these reasons and others, offering an on-line service has become essential for many businesses as they fight to survive in these changing and challenging times.

The Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) up and down the country, have long been offering support for businesses as they take their service on-line in the form of an e-commerce site.

This support has been offered in the form of a ‘Trading On-Line Voucher’ with the backing of Mentoring Support if required.

In response to Covid-19, Minster for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, under the Government’s National Digital Strategy, further expanded the Trading Online Voucher Scheme.

It was through this scheme that Finola and her team took the necessary steps to bring their store on-line at www.SchoolUniformStore.ie.

The new online store allows customers to order on-line and have their orders delivered directly to their homes or to collect their order in store - whichever they prefer.

Customers will receive the same personal service that they have grown to expect from The Magnet, nothing there has changed.

Finola is grateful for the support from Leitrim’s LEO and for the opportunity to realise this extension of her business and the service she offers.

As retail struggles nationwide, she now has the means of reaching a wider audience and growing her business in a new way. Year 65 has begun and it’s a new era for The Magnet and www.SchoolUniformStore.ie