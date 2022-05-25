Search

25 May 2022

Young Historian Awards 2022 presented in Leitrim

Pictured at the Young Historian awards at Mohill Community School from left: Fiona Slevin; Brianna Faughnan, Overall Winner, Best in School and Best Biography winner; and Thomas Nolan, History Teacher

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

25 May 2022 5:35 PM

Transition Year students at Mohill Community School were presented with awards last Monday, May 23, for participating in the second Young Historian awards, with Brianna Faughnan winning the overall prize for her detailed account of the life and deportation of Jimmy Gralton.


Historian and author Fiona Slevin said “Brianna’s submission stood out for its originality, diligent research and storytelling”.
The Young Historian programme was initiated last year by Fiona Slevin and Natalie Fryde, who worked again with Pauline Brennan and Mary Conefrey at Leitrim County Library to implement the programme.


“This year, we were really gratified to have five schools participate, and to receive over sixty submissions”, said Fiona Slevin.
Students were asked to address the theme of ‘History on Your Doorstep’ and to pick a project and format that followed their skills and interests. Natalie Fryde praised the students for the “very high standard of achievement”, which she said was above expectations and “showed signs of excellent teaching”.


Thomas Nolan, history teacher at Mohill school said, that the competition “promoted research and investigation through various types of sources”, and “awakened in students, an interest in the rich history of Mohill and Co Leitrim”.
This was certainly evident in Brianna Faughnan’s outstanding submission; she impressed the judges with her mature, sophisticated approach to research and her fearlessness in striving to tell an accurate, unbiased story. Brianna’s submission can be read on www.younghistorian.ie.

Pictured at the Young Historian awards at Mohill Community School from left: Ríona Costello, Best Built/Natural Heritage; Grace Donlon, Best Family History; Brianna Faughnan, Overall Winner, Best in School and Best Biography winner; Sara O’Beirne; Chloe O’Connor and Thomas Nolan, History Teacher

