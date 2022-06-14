Four bedroom home in a very sought after area in Leitrim

Dun Ri Estate has proved to be one of the most desirable estates in Carrick on Shannon since it was first completed.

The large green area and the fact that most houses are in cul-de-sac’s have added to the attraction. Also, in most instances each of the house styles have offered more than their head to head competitors in the Carrick on Shannon property market.

Larger floor areas, better insulation, 2 ensuite bathrooms in every 4 bed house, great kitchens with granite countertops, more built-in wardrobes. The list goes on.

REA Brady has, new to the market, a 4 bedroom semi-detached house on Lana Eithne. This is a large 4 bed semi-detached residence in very good condition. It enjoys an enclosed back garden with large Indian stone patio, Solid Oak Floors, good orientation, great Living room and two ensuite bedrooms.

It is within close distance to the town centre and all its amenities including schools, Aura Leisure, childcare services, shops including Aldi, Tesco and Lidl. Carrick on Shannon is also serviced by mainline rail to Dublin/Sligo and is just off the N4.

The house is a very well laid out modern home with tasteful quality finishes throughout.

There is ample parking for two cars to the front and the property is tastefully landscaped. For those seeking a spacious family home, this residence is a must see.

Contact Celia in REA Brady to organise a viewing of this great property on 071 96 22444.