Éanna Ní Lamhna is back as guest judge
Leitrim’s Love Where You Live Awards are back! These awards recognise the huge contribution made by community groups, schools, residents' associations, and individuals in making Leitrim a better place to live, work and visit.
After a two year break, Leitrim County Council and Leitrim PPN are very pleased to announce that community groups, housing estates and primary schools are now invited to enter the 2022 Love Where You Live Awards.
Once again, the organisers are delighted to welcome back Éanna Ní Lamhna as guest judge for the Cleaner & Greener/Tidy Towns groups, Best Kept Housing Estates, and Primary Schools. Two categories - Social Inclusion and Community Resilience - are sponsored by Leitrim PPN; four categories - Heritage, Cleener & Greener, Schools and Housing Estates - are sponsored by Leitrim County Council.
Awards are given in each Municipal District in several categories.
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, which will take place in late September.
The closing date for applications is June 30 – by email only please!
Don’t let the short deadline put you off as the application process is a very simple one-page form.
For further information and application form, go to Leitrim Co Council website http://www.leitrimcoco.ie/
eng/Community-Culture/
Community/Community-
Awards/ or email community@leitrimcoco.ie or phone 071-9620005 Ext 552/544.
