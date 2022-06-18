Search

18 Jun 2022

Leitrim's Love Where You Live Awards are back

Leitrim's Love Where You Live Awards are back

Éanna Ní Lamhna is back as guest judge

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

18 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Leitrim’s Love Where You Live Awards are back! These awards recognise the huge contribution made by community groups, schools, residents' associations, and individuals in making Leitrim a better place to live, work and visit.
After a two year break, Leitrim County Council and Leitrim PPN are very pleased to announce that community groups, housing estates and primary schools are now invited to enter the 2022 Love Where You Live Awards.
Once again, the organisers are delighted to welcome back Éanna Ní Lamhna as guest judge for the Cleaner & Greener/Tidy Towns groups, Best Kept Housing Estates, and Primary Schools. Two categories - Social Inclusion and Community Resilience - are sponsored by Leitrim PPN; four categories - Heritage, Cleener & Greener, Schools and Housing Estates - are sponsored by Leitrim County Council.
Awards are given in each Municipal District in several categories.
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, which will take place in late September.
The closing date for applications is June 30 – by email only please!
Don’t let the short deadline put you off as the application process is a very simple one-page form.
For further information and application form, go to Leitrim Co Council website http://www.leitrimcoco.ie/
eng/Community-Culture/
Community/Community-
Awards/ or email community@leitrimcoco.ie or phone 071-9620005 Ext 552/544.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media