18 Jun 2022

The Further Education and Training Centre Drumshanbo

Photos by Willie Donnellan

The Further Education and Training Centre Drumshanbo

Members of the Business Administration VTOS group (l-r) Aidan McKeon, Tutor, Meadhbh McGivern, Adeola Talabi and Sean Bailey, VTOS co-ordinator.

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

18 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

The Further Education and Training Centre Drumshanbo, under the auspices of the Mayo Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB) celebrated their Graduation Ceremony on June 9, in Buffalo Boy, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Due to the restrictions imposed by Covid, this was the first time the centre was able to run the ceremony in 3 years. It was a welcome opportunity for learners and staff alike to enjoy a night out together and celebrate their achievements over the past number of years.

Members of the Business Administration VTOS group (l-r) Aidan McKeon, Tutor, Meadhbh McGivern, Adeola Talabi and Sean Bailey, VTOS co-ordinator. Missing from photo: Brian Cotter, Anne Cull, Ruth Maguire, Kathryn McGreevy, Stephanie McTiernan, Shanagh O'Dowd, Yvonne O'Dwyer Rudien, Kellie Thomas, Kathy Wickham

The centre itself runs QQI Level 5 courses under the VTOS and PLC programmes.

  • VTOS
    The Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme (VTOS) is designed to provide free QQI certified courses to unemployed people, with a view to helping people upskill, retrain, gain employment or go onto further/higher education
    QQI Level 5 courses for September 2023 are:
  • Business & IT with Payroll & Bookkeeping
  • Health Nutrition and Food Science
  • Tourism with Business and
  • Traditional Irish Music

Tourism and Business group (l-r) Eric McGrath, Noel Byrne, Avril Cox, tutor and Benny McKeon. Missing from photo: Ann McGovern, Keith Scanlon, Brenda Walsh.

These courses:

  • Are free of charge.
  • Allow one to retain their social welfare benefits.
  • Qualify for the National Childcare Scheme (formally CETS)
  • Provide meal and travel allowances.
  • Delivers CV and interview preparation.
  • Provide the opportunity to progress to Institutes of Technology due to the availability of 390 CAO points.
  • Include relevant work experience and field trips.
  • Include the opportunity to travel abroad for 2 weeks work experience under the Erasmus+ Programme – accommodation, travel and living expenses are covered.

Members of the Business Administration PLC group (l-r) Aidan McKeon, tutor, Niall McNabola, Lia Craven, Linda Cassidy and Ken Moore.

For further information check out: www.fetchcourses.ie choose the Location: Leitrim and sub-location: Drumshanbo
The website www.vtosleitrim.ie or call Sean Bailey on 086-0624200 or email seanbailey@msletb.ie

PLC
This course is ideal for learners who have completed their Leaving Certificate or for those who wish to improve their IT Skills. It serves as an excellent transition to college and it also gives learners the skills needed to work in an office environment.

QQI Level 5 course for September 2023 is:

  • IT Skills with Payroll, Bookkeeping and Accounts#

Members of the Traditional Irish Music group at their graduation (back row, l-r) Sean Mulrooney, Sean Mulligan, Frank Fox, Sean Bailey, co-ordinator. Front (l-r) Mossie Martin, tutor, Julie Taylor, Aoife Howe, Rosy Nickels. Missing from photo: Niko Ginter, Darren Richmond.

For further information check out: www.fetchcourses.ie – course code 354601. The website www.dvs.ie or call 071-9641085 or email info@dvs.ie

The tutors in the centre would like to thank all the learners for their hard work and dedication and wish them the best of luck in their future personal, professional and educational careers. The centre would also like to thank the cleaners in the centre, Breege Spellman and Mary Healy for keeping the place clean and tidy, Buffalo Boy restaurant for their, as always, fantastic food and Willie Donnellan for his patience and excellent photography work on the night.

Members of the Health Nutrition and Food Science group (l-r) Shona Costello, Amie Keenan, Avril Cox, tutor, Fiona Hannon, food science tutor, Marge Sirle, Debbie Leonard, Marie McMorrow and Alison Donoghue. Missing from photo: Saoirse Gilmore, Faiza Afzal, Endre Borsos.

