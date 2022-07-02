Pictures : Unique property on the banks of the Shannon/Erne

No words can truly describe the magnificent setting of the River Valley.
Nestled in a scenic forest area on the banks of the Shannon-Erne waterway, these properties are ideally suited for use as a family home or upmarket holiday retreat.
Located only 4km from the town of Ballyconnell and 8km from Ballinamore, this unique gated development offers privacy for any buyer with each property encompassed by fir trees.
These spacious homes (circa 150 sq.m.) comprise of the following accommodation; porch, kitchen/dining area, balcony and living area upstairs, two bathrooms and three bedrooms (1 en-suite), one of which is located downstairs.
Some of the many features include: private gated entrance, spacious secluded sites, fitted kitchen with appliances, gas heating and walk-in-condition.
Viewing strictly by appointment only with selling agent and in conjunction with IAM Sold Connacht Auctions.
Features
- Excellent investment opportunity with proven rental return;
- Jacuzzi Bath;
- Private gated entrance;
- Spacious secluded sites;
- Fitted kitchen with appliances included;
- In walk-in-condition.
For further information contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
