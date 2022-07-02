Search

02 Jul 2022

Pictures : Unique property on the banks of the Shannon/Erne

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

02 Jul 2022 12:02 PM

No words can truly describe the magnificent setting of the River Valley.
Nestled in a scenic forest area on the banks of the Shannon-Erne waterway, these properties are ideally suited for use as a family home or upmarket holiday retreat.
Located only 4km from the town of Ballyconnell and 8km from Ballinamore, this unique gated development offers privacy for any buyer with each property encompassed by fir trees.
These spacious homes (circa 150 sq.m.) comprise of the following accommodation; porch, kitchen/dining area, balcony and living area upstairs, two bathrooms and three bedrooms (1 en-suite), one of which is located downstairs.
Some of the many features include: private gated entrance, spacious secluded sites, fitted kitchen with appliances, gas heating and walk-in-condition.


Viewing strictly by appointment only with selling agent and in conjunction with IAM Sold Connacht Auctions.

Features
- Excellent investment opportunity with proven rental return;
- Jacuzzi Bath;
- Private gated entrance;
- Spacious secluded sites;
- Fitted kitchen with appliances included;
- In walk-in-condition.

For further information contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media