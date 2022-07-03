Pictures: Ready to move into home in quiet residential estate in Leitrim

Presented in very good condition and ready to move into is this modern well finished three bedroom semi-detached home in the popular residential estate of The Willows, located on Willowfield Road, Ballinamore.



The property is within easy walking distance of the town and all its amenities including childcare facility with creche, playschool and afterschool service, national school, secondary school, shops, bank etc.



The property looks out onto a communal green area and has a private rear garden with decking area and sheds and there is parking to the front.



The house itself is very well laid out with spacious entrance hallway, downstairs wc, sittingroom to the front, the kitchen and dining area are at the rear and there is the added addition of a separate utility room off the kitchen, 3 bedrooms on first floor one of which is ensuite and a family bathroom.

The waterside town of Ballinamore is a short drive to Carrick-on-Shannon and Enniskillen and has many walkways and a new greenway recently opened.



The Shannon Erne Waterway passes through the town and it also has a nearby golf course for the golfing enthusiast.

There is no shortage of amenities nearby.



This property would be ideal for those looking for their first home or indeed for anyone wishing to live closer to services in a more urban setting.



Contact Celia in REA Brady on 071 9622444 to organise a viewing to appreciate all that it has to offer new owners.

Price guide is €149,500.