Update on the proposed N4 upgrade/bypass at Carrick-on-Shannon

A preliminary meeting was held on the 12 July with the N4 Preferred Solution Group (N4 PSG) and the liaison officer for Leitrim County Council. The N4 PSG are in the process of establishing themselves as an equal partner within the development process, endeavouring to reach a ‘preferred solution’ for all involved.

The group are currently engaged in pursuing equal funding with the other participants from the two County Councils. TII and the Department of Transport. This issue will be decided on in September 2022.

It has emerged that the procurement for the proposed development was carried out by Roscommon County Council, despite 75% of the development taking place in Leitrim.

According to N4 PSG spokesman Michael McManus, “there seems to be a lack of co-ordination between the three current bodies, Leitrim County Council, Roscommon County Council and ARUP (consultants). N4 PSG intends to give feedback periodically to the relevant bodies, such as the TII.”

N4 PSG are deeply concerned that there is a misconception regarding the upgrade which is believed to be nothing more than a link road between the Roscommon and Leitrim aspects of Carrick-on-Shannon. The two-phased 6-year construction period will cause exponential disruption to local business traffic and local travel time will also be vastly increased.

During the N4 PSG group meeting it was suggested that crucial data was missing from the consultation phase and the outcome the developers are undertaking to achieve is a trans-European network plan. Thereby, not taking into account local needs and access and certainly not in line with the County Council’s development plan for the area.