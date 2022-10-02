Prison sentences imposed on man after plea to 15 offences

A man currently serving a prison sentence pleaded guilty to a number of offences which occurred between 2015 and 2018.

Joseph Connaughton, 4 Carraig Breac, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, pleaded guilty to nine traffic offences which occurred on July 7, 2015 at Acres, Drumshanbo, namely no insurance, no tax, no NCT, no driving licence and no learner permit, failure to produce insurance and driving licence, no valid NCT disc displayed, and no insurance disc displayed.

He also pleaded guilty to three public order offences on August 15, 2015 at The Square, Drumshanbo, namely intoxication in public, engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, and failure to comply with the directions of Garda John Morgan.

He further pleaded guilty to, on a date unknown between September 11 and 12, 2015, at Kilmore, Dowra, Co Leitrim to causing €2,000 criminal damage to three lorries belonging to Gerry McMorrow.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to appear at Manorhamilton District Court on May 17, 2016, and at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on March 20, 2018.

Solicitor Gerry McGovern said his client, who is now 24, has learned a valuable lesson. He has been locked up since May this year and his wish is to put everything behind him and get back to education and make a life for himself.

He has an 8-month-old child and he wants to restart his life. He is due out of prison on October 7 next.

Mr McGovern said Mr Connaughton’s addiction has been sorted out and he said “there is hope for this young man.”

Judge Sandra Murphy said the offences occurred when he was very young, 17 going on 18.

On the public order charges she convicted and sentenced him to one month in prison, concurrent to the sentence being served, for failing to comply with a garda, and for threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

He was convicted of being intoxicated in public which was taken into consideration.

Convictions were recorded on both failure to appear charges which were taken into consideration.

He was convicted and fined €250, five days in default, for having no insurance, €150 for no driving licence, three days in default, and €150 for no NCT, payable forthwith, three days in default.

Convictions were recorded in the other road traffic matters which were taken into consideration.

A one month concurrent sentence was imposed for the criminal damage.

Judge Murphy said there was no point increasing the current sentence.