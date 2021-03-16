Leitrim County Council invite walkers to take part in litter campaign

Leitrim County Council are currently promoting a campaign to have litter picked up in all areas of the county and they are appealing to all walkers to get involved in this drive when they are out on their daily, etc., rambles.

The Council will provide every walker who takes up the litter picking up challenge with litter picking equipment (litter pickers, bags, gloves) and arrange for the rubbish to be collected afterwards.

Walkers who participate in the Council’s litter picking up challenge can also win a spot prize. Issuing and invite to all walkers when recently launching the litter picking up challenge the Council explains “if you are out and about within your 5k, why not keep Lovely Leitrim lovely along the way.

“Contact us on environment@leitrimcoco.ie and we will provide you with litter picking equipment (litter pickers, bags, gloves) and arrange for the rubbish to be collected after you pick it, so you can make a difference while keeping active and taking pride in your area of Leitrim.

“Litter picking activities before the end of Level 5 Covid restrictions should be only individual or within your own household/support bubble and within 5km of your home. Be sure to send us your photos to environment@leitrimcoco.ie to be in with a chance of winning some spot prizes – htpps://ecs.page.link/Emsj3.