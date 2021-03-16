Plans for Hartley Bridge in Carrick-on-Shannon to go before An Bord Pleanala

Plans for the upgrade of the existing Hartley Bridge on the outskirts of Carrick-on-Shannon will be going before An Bord Pleanala.

The project could not be screened out of this process because it has a hydraulic link to a Special Area of Conservation.

Senior engineer at Leitrim County Council, Shay O'Connor, said that the local authority has no control over the length of time it will take to move the application through An Bord Pleanala.

“We hope to advance this planning to this stage in the next week or two but we have no control over the process at An Bord Pleanala and the time it will take to approve it,” he acknowledged.