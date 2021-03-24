Manor Rangers players join Rovers, Athlone and Longford

A number of Manor Rangers players have recently joined the ranks of Sligo Rovers while in the recent past some other Rangers players have signed on with League of Ireland clubs, Athlone Town, and Longford Town.

A statement on the League of Ireland Clubs’ signing of Manor Rangers players from Rangers says it “continue(s) what can only be described as a remarkable record for a small rural club in continuing as a feeder club for the League of Ireland.

“Today’s (Friday) transfer deadline day again saw Manorhamilton Rangers players making the step up to the League of Ireland with three players having been signed by Sligo Rovers.

“Erin Sommers and Brigid O’Reilly make the move to Sligo Rovers U17 Ladies having excelled at both club and Sligo/Leitrim representative teams. Bailey McBride and Luke Farrell have both been snapped up by Sligo Rovers U14 team.

“Both young players have been through the underage system and blossomed as they progressed. Both have also featured on Sligo/Leitrim squads. Another ex-Manorhamilton Rangers player in Jack Kelly who has gone from strength since joining Rovers last year and has re-signed for Rovers.





“Peter Maguire has again re-signed for Rovers U19 team and recently made his senior debut against Shelbourne FC in a preseason friendly. Eanna Clancy also has re-signed for Sligo Rovers and featured heavily during last year’s campaign.

“Patrick Montgomery has signed for Longford Town having recently broke into our Club’s junior team and will be one to be watched in Longford Town’s forthcoming campaign.

“Muireann Devaney has signed for Athlone Towns Ladies team and we look forward to monitoring her progress there and with the Irish national team.”