The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Saturday, March 27 will start mainly dry with just isolated showers and sunny spells. However, cloud will push in from the Atlantic through the morning, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle by afternoon. Rain will turn heavy at times later. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, increasing fresh to strong by afternoon, reaching near gale force in coastal areas.

Saturday night: Wet and very windy on Saturday night. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue overnight, heaviest and most persistent in the west and northwest. Fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, reaching near gale force in the west, will gradually ease moderate to fresh overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Sunday: Sunday will be another wet and breezy day. Rain and drizzle will ease for a time in the morning but further outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening, later turning heavy over western counties. A mild day with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong along west and southwest coasts.

Sunday night: Sunday night will be cloudy with continued outbreaks of rain, most persistent in the west and northwest. Remaining breezy too with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.