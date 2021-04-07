Carrick-on-Shannon pub listed as having one of the best beer gardens in Ireland

Ging's pub in Carrick-on-Shannon has been listed as having one of the top 13 beer gardens in Ireland.

According to the Irish Post "Ireland's weather is notoriously unreliable (see: wet and windy), but publicans across the Emerald Isle can boast some of the best beer gardens and outdoor spaces in the world, thanks in part to Ireland being the first country to ban smoking indoors and business owners getting creative with how to keep smokers happy."

They say "There's nothing like enjoying a cold beer on a warm day, watching the sun sparkle on the water- you can find all this and more in Gings Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim."

Roll on the lifting of restrictions.