Sligo Engineering & Technology Expo Takes Place on April 29

The Sligo Engineering & Technology Expo at IT Sligo will take place on Thursday 29th April from 10am to 6pm. The Expo, which is sponsored by global healthcare company Abbott, offers potential engineering and computing students the opportunity to interact with leading engineering and technology companies from across Ireland and will also display projects from IT Sligo final year students.

Now in its seventh year, the 2021 Expo will return as a virtual experience due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The event is free to attend and promises to be one of the most engaging virtual events this year.

Head of Faculty of Engineering & Design Úna Parsons said “While we understand due to the pandemic we are not to be able to welcome attendees in person this year, we are excited about the virtual experience we have created. This allows us to connect with a much wider audience so they can experience the exciting developments and talent in engineering & technology in the northwest”.

“The Sligo Engineering & Technology Expo will be an interactive information sharing event and is an exciting collaboration between IT Sligo and industry. It has been a challenging year for our students who have been deprived of a normal college life. However, they have shown tremendous innovation and determination and this Expo is an opportunity for them to showcase their ingenuity and skills. This Expo is open to the public and we encourage everyone to log into the virtual event and see the talent here in IT Sligo.”

Included in this year’s Expo will be over 100 final year students showcasing the projects that are the culmination of their education in IT Sligo. These projects include; autonomous vehicles, social robotics and even a wheelie bin washer! The students will be joined by 16 industry leading companies demonstrating the cutting edge in engineering and technology and highlighting the career opportunities available.

Speaking on behalf of expo sponsor Abbott, Trevor Harrison, site director at Abbott’s nutrition business in Sligo, said, “At our Abbott sites in Sligo and across Ireland, we develop and manufacture products that help people live better and healthier lives. The ingenuity and creativity of engineers is central to helping us create the future of healthcare. We hope this Expo can inspire the next generation of game-changing inventors, and we hope to see some of them join us at Abbott in the years ahead.”

“Abbott celebrates 75 years in Ireland this year. As we mark the milestone it is important that we continue to give back to our communities. We are passionate about supporting education and helping students build skills for the future. We are proud to have sponsored the North West Engineering Fair in February and to now sponsor the Engineering and Technology Expo.”

The virtual expo is free and available to view at www.itsligo.ie/engineeringexpo