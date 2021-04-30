Glangevlin man charged with offensive conduct to Gardai

Shane Dolan, Curravagh, Glangevlin, Co Cavan pleaded guilty to offensive conduct by using foul and abusive language at 12.45am on August 30, 2020 at Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo.

The court heard there was a large gathering present and the defendant began shouting at the Gardai to ‘go catch f**king criminals’. A fixed charge notice was issued and not paid. Solicitor John McNulty said Mr Dolan was at a celebration dinner that evening and behaved in a very ungentlemanly manner. He said Mr Dolan was deeply embarrassed.

Judge Kilrane ordered Mr Dolan to pay €200 to Drumshanbo Tidy Towns and applied the Probation Act.