Six month suspended sentence for hitting man with a wooden handle

Pavel Botskov, 17 Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years for assault causing harm to Patrick McCormack at 4 Bothair, Saileach, Liscara, Carrick-on-Shannon on June 24, 2018.



The charge of criminal damage to a bicycle was taken into consideration.

A Russian interpreter was in court for the defence.

The court heard the defendant hit the victim with the wooden handle of a pick axe and did some damage to a bicycle.

The gardai said Mr Botskov went into the house of a friend where the victim was, he went out to the back garden and striked the victim a number of times. The row seemed to be over dogs.



There was a medical report and photos in court. The victim had prepared a victim impact statement, but this was not read out in court.

Solicitor Martin Burke said his client admitted hitting the victim on the back and legs 6-7 times.

He had previous convictions for motoring offences.



Mr Burke explained his client is 38-years-old from Estonia and has been 11 years in Ireland. He had worked while here, but is currently on a disability allowance. He said he is most remorseful for his actions.

He outlined there was an ongoing issue over dog control and that morning the victim and the defendant’s dogs interacted again.

Judge McLoughlin asked “does the interaction warrant this?”



Mr Burke said his client says he was struck first with a bat. He didn’t bring the wooden handle with him but found it at the house and used it.

Mr Burke said his client is currently unwell.

Judge McLoughlin said the injuries were “serious” and he ruled as stated.

The injured party was in court and communicated his dissatisfaction with the result of the case.

Patrick McCormack also queried why witnesses were not called in the case.

Judge McLoughlin explained the defendant is not suitable for community service and added “if he steps out of line, the six month sentence will be imposed.”



The injured party said “I was left in bits for three months.”

Also read:Six month suspended sentence for hitting man with a wooden handle