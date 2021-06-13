Filming in Glenfarne for exciting new AV project

Glenfarne Community Development are filming a “Somewhere over the rainbow” audio visual project to highlight the need for conservation, education and to promote recreation in the area of Glenfarne Forest and Lough MacNean.



The project outcome was to conserve our natural environment, educate the community on the biodiversity of the area including native wildlife, species, marine life and water quality through a small film project and drone footage highlighting the catchment area.

Glenfarne, a member of the Lough MacNean catchment area, is blessed to be surrounded by natural environments such as Thur Mountain, the Cornavannogue and Glenfarne woods which are all ample with native wildlife and plant species.



The Glenfarne river, which is of high quality according to Catchement Ireland, supports the flora and fauna as well as the overall biodiversity of the area.

The AV project filmed within Glenfarne Forest is the foundations of planned projects and live workshops and tours to showcase the hidden gems on our doorstep.

These workshops and tours, to be attended by local experts, will open the door to cross border communities to attend and give feedback; topics for discussion at these meetings will include potential walkways, natural inheritance and potential cross border tourism plans.



One member of the Lough MacNean catchment area, Arney in Co. Fermanagh, will be in partnership to create a cross border workshop to highlight the biodiversity of the wider area. This cross-border project will be responsible for catchment care and will explore further tourism and biodiversity studies in the wider catchment area.

The funding for this project was provided by The Local Authority Waters Programme.



Glenfarne Community Development would like to thank Karen Kennedy of LA waters, Rob Weilding (Parks and wildlife) Lisa Doyle (Catchment Care and Inland Fisheries) Frank White (Local Glenfarne Historian) and Simon and his team from Liquid Media for all their help with this project to emphasise the necessity of protecting our catchment’s biodiversity.

