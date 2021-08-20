20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Pride flag raised at Aras an Chontae today

Pride flag raised at Aras an Chontae

The pride flag was raised this afternoon at Aras an Chontae by Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke

Reporter:

news reporter

The Pride Flag was raised today, Friday, August 20, at the Leitrim County Council offices, Carrick-on-Shannon by Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke.

However, the Leitrim Pride March and Picnic due to occur this weekend has been postponed.

A statement from Leitrim Pride said, “The decision to postpone comes as the organisation reviews the march route and takes into consideration Covid-19 restrictions and the current road works in Carrick-on-Shannon.”

The parade and picnic was due to take place in the county town this Saturday.

The Sunday Cool Down events will continue as normal in Manorhamilton on Sunday, August 22.

This is the inaugural Leitrim Pride Event held in the county and the theme is “First time for everything.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media