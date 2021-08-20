Pride flag raised at Aras an Chontae today

The pride flag was raised this afternoon at Aras an Chontae by Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke
The Pride Flag was raised today, Friday, August 20, at the Leitrim County Council offices, Carrick-on-Shannon by Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke.
However, the Leitrim Pride March and Picnic due to occur this weekend has been postponed.
A statement from Leitrim Pride said, “The decision to postpone comes as the organisation reviews the march route and takes into consideration Covid-19 restrictions and the current road works in Carrick-on-Shannon.”
The parade and picnic was due to take place in the county town this Saturday.
The Sunday Cool Down events will continue as normal in Manorhamilton on Sunday, August 22.
This is the inaugural Leitrim Pride Event held in the county and the theme is “First time for everything.”
