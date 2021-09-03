Weather for the weekend for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A largely dry day for Saturday with sunny spells, there's a greater chance of a shower. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light south or southeast winds.

Generally dry on Saturday night but rain will develop in the southwest later. Southeast winds will freshen as a change in weather conditions brings milder air over the country from the south, overnight temperatures are not expected to fall below 13 or 14 degrees.

It looks set to turn rather wet across the south and west of the country on Sunday as a spell of rainy weather approaches. Northern and eastern counties are expected to stay largely dry until later in the day. It will feel warmer, despite the freshening wind and rain as the air temperature, afternoon temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in fresh southerly winds.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to extend to most of the country on Sunday night and temperatures are not expected to fall below 15 degrees.

Rain is expected to clear on Monday with sunnier weather developing, temperatures are likely to move in to the twenties widely across the country and not fall below 16 or 17 degrees at night. Winds will be light southeasterly.

Current indications suggest this warmer weather will stay with us through to midweek next week with warm nights too. There'll be rain at times but some sunny spells also.