Leaving Cert helpline to reopen for students and parents tomorrow

Leaving Cert students encouraged to reach out if they need support.
The National Parent’s Council (Post-Primary) helpline 1800 265 165 will be open from from Tuesday 7 September through to Friday 10 September from 11am-8pm.
The helpline provides advice and guidance for students and parents.
It is staffed by professional guidance counsellors and is supported by the Department of Education.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.