Host a Coffee Morning for North West Hospice this September

North West Hospice are calling on the public to support Bewley’s Coffee Morning social for Hospice this September 23rd.

By hosting a socially distanced, outdoor, takeaway or virtual coffee morning social on Thursday, 23rd September you will be supporting your local palliative care services and ensuring that they continue to grow and develop for all who need them.

Now in its 29th year, Bewley’s Coffee Morning for Hospice continues to be the biggest annual fundraiser for North West Hospice. Whether it’s morning mochas, lunchtime lattes or afternoon americanos, simply gather a group on Thursday, 23rd September, and do coffee your way, to help raise much needed funds to support the work of North West Hospice.

Those taking part are encouraged to host socially distanced coffee mornings and follow all government guidelines.

To register for Hospice Coffee Morning please register online at: www.northwesthospice.ie/ coffeemorning or call (071) 9170523. Participants will receive a free coffee pack sponsored by Bewley’s to help with their event.

Speaking about the event, Bernadette McGarvey of North West Hospice said “2021 continues to be a very challenging year for fundraising due to the pandemic and we need the support of our local community now more than ever. Please consider hosting a safe coffee morning this September 23rd or on a date that suits you and we will supply you with your free coffee pack thanks to Bewley’s. It has been a tough 18 months for us all and now we have the chance to gather together, put the kettle ond and support North west Hospice at the same time.”

If you cannot host a coffee morning this year, please consider making a donation to North West Hospice, if you can, at www.northwesthospice.ie or by calling (071) 9170523.