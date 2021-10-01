Search

01/10/2021

Leitrim man pleads guilty to drunk driving

Reporter:

Court reporter

A Carrick-on-Shannon resident has been fined and banned after he pleaded guilty to drunk driving on St Patrick’s Day, two years ago, at the district court.
58-year-old Thomas Cullen, Shannon Grove, Carrick-on-Shannon had an alcohol breath reading of 46 mls of alcohol per 100 mls of breath at Shannon Grove on March 17, 2019.
Related charges of having no insurance or licence and failing to produce same were struck out. The court heard he had previous convictions for using a false instrument and two previous convictions for having no insurance.
Defence Solicitor John McNulty said the defendant was on illness benefit. He had a heart attack and was a separated man with children. His brother had a company insurance, and the defendant took a chance driving a vehicle which did not belong to him.
Judge Deirdre Gearty fined the defendant €350 and banned him from driving for two years.

