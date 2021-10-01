Leitrim man pleads guilty to drunk driving

A Carrick-on-Shannon resident has been fined and banned after he pleaded guilty to drunk driving on St Patrick’s Day, two years ago, at the district court.
58-year-old Thomas Cullen, Shannon Grove, Carrick-on-Shannon had an alcohol breath reading of 46 mls of alcohol per 100 mls of breath at Shannon Grove on March 17, 2019.
Related charges of having no insurance or licence and failing to produce same were struck out. The court heard he had previous convictions for using a false instrument and two previous convictions for having no insurance.
Defence Solicitor John McNulty said the defendant was on illness benefit. He had a heart attack and was a separated man with children. His brother had a company insurance, and the defendant took a chance driving a vehicle which did not belong to him.
Judge Deirdre Gearty fined the defendant €350 and banned him from driving for two years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.