Recruitment: Looking to join an award winning team in Leitrim?

The Landmark hotel
Looking for a job in hospitality in vibrant Carrick-on-Shannon? The 4* Star Landmark Hotel is recruiting!
Ireland’s Wedding Venue of the Year 2020, this multi award winning hotel overlooks the banks of the River Shannon in the thriving town of Carrick-on-Shannon. As restrictions continue to lift, The Landmark is once again welcoming guests for family gatherings and celebrations, social and corporate events.
Known for a warm welcome and it’s customer service, this Leitrim hotel is growing their team!
They are holding a recruitment fair on Saturday October 16, from 12 – 3pm as they look to fill various positions, including:
- Banqueting staff for their Wedding & Event’s team (training will be provided)
- Experienced full and part time Bartenders
- Experienced full and part time Food and Beverage Assistants
- Experienced Food & Beverage Supervisor
Interested candidates should bring a CV with references along to the Landmark Hotel on the day where the Recruitment Team will hold interviews between 12 and 3pm.
There is no need to register in advance for this event and experience, while desirable, is not essential as the hotel are hiring for personality as well as experience. For more information on this hotel, see thelandmarkhotel.com.
If you are looking for a dynamic working environment in a property where you can develop your skill set, this is a date for your diary; Saturday, October 16 at The Landmark Hotel.
