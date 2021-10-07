Search

07/10/2021

Recruitment: Looking to join an award winning team in Leitrim?

Recruitment: Looking to join an award winning team in Leitrim?

The Landmark hotel

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Looking for a job in hospitality in vibrant Carrick-on-Shannon? The 4* Star Landmark Hotel is recruiting!
Ireland’s Wedding Venue of the Year 2020, this multi award winning hotel overlooks the banks of the River Shannon in the thriving town of Carrick-on-Shannon. As restrictions continue to lift, The Landmark is once again welcoming guests for family gatherings and celebrations, social and corporate events.
Known for a warm welcome and it’s customer service, this Leitrim hotel is growing their team!
They are holding a recruitment fair on Saturday October 16, from 12 – 3pm as they look to fill various positions, including:
- Banqueting staff for their Wedding & Event’s team (training will be provided)
- Experienced full and part time Bartenders
- Experienced full and part time Food and Beverage Assistants
- Experienced Food & Beverage Supervisor
Interested candidates should bring a CV with references along to the Landmark Hotel on the day where the Recruitment Team will hold interviews between 12 and 3pm.
There is no need to register in advance for this event and experience, while desirable, is not essential as the hotel are hiring for personality as well as experience. For more information on this hotel, see thelandmarkhotel.com.
If you are looking for a dynamic working environment in a property where you can develop your skill set, this is a date for your diary; Saturday, October 16 at The Landmark Hotel.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media