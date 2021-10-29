Couple who travelled to Leitrim were in breach of Covid regulations

Court
A couple, who were in breach of Covid regulations, had the charges struck out after they paid €150 to a charity, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
Defence solicitor Martin Burke told the court that Larry and Brigid McDonagh of Millbrook Apartments, Johnstown, Navan, Co Meath had travelled to Carrick for the funeral of a first cousin of Brigid McDonagh.
The couple were both charged that on March 11 at Attifinlay, Carrick- on-Shannon they left their place of residence without a reasonable excuse in contravention of temporary Covid regulations.
A fixed penalty notice had been issued but was unpaid.
The couple said the notice had gone to a previous address that they had moved away from. They would have paid the fine had they known about it, the court heard.
Judge Deirdre Gearty ordered that €150 be paid to Carrick CCTV.
