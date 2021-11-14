Search

14/11/2021

New book about living lightly, set in Leitrim

New book about living lightly, set in Leitrim

Peasant in Paradise - four seasons eco-living’

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

‘Peasant in Paradise - four seasons eco-living’, by Alanna Moore, is a new, down to earth book that chronicles Alanna’s exploration of eco-friendly living in a ‘normal’ home in rural south Leitrim and why this is an imperative today. The Covid pandemic provided the perfect opportunity to focus on natural growing, new crops and a wholesome eco-lifestyle.

In the summer of 2020 Alanna opened her food gardens, that are spread over one hectare in south Leitrim, for visitors to enjoy, running tours for people to feast their eyes and taste buds, and to learn about eco-growing and living. Some of the comments received by visitors include -   “Absolutely amazing!”  “Fantastic!” “Beautiful and inspiring”, “Such a variety of produce you are growing. Something to aim for!”  “So, so interesting and informative.”

This is Alanna’s tenth book and the third written in Leitrim over the last 11 years. Her titles are popular in Australia, her homeland, and some have been translated for German, Chinese, American and Italian editions. It has 240 pages with 294 photos, 130 plant profiles and 52 recipes.

Alanna has pitched the book to be a practical tool for the times, saying that - “anyone can do some of the actions required, with inspiration gained from the plant profiles and low carbon recipes, to poetry and a plethora of tasty visuals to bring the rich flavour of the healthy, eco-peasant way into the realm of your own possibilities”.

Peasant in Paradise - four seasons eco-living, by Alanna Moore, is published by Python Press, November 2021. Alanna will be selling signed copies at the next farmer’s market at Carrick-on-Shannon, on Thursday November 18th.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media