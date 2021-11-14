New book about living lightly, set in Leitrim

‘Peasant in Paradise - four seasons eco-living’, by Alanna Moore, is a new, down to earth book that chronicles Alanna’s exploration of eco-friendly living in a ‘normal’ home in rural south Leitrim and why this is an imperative today. The Covid pandemic provided the perfect opportunity to focus on natural growing, new crops and a wholesome eco-lifestyle.

In the summer of 2020 Alanna opened her food gardens, that are spread over one hectare in south Leitrim, for visitors to enjoy, running tours for people to feast their eyes and taste buds, and to learn about eco-growing and living. Some of the comments received by visitors include - “Absolutely amazing!” “Fantastic!” “Beautiful and inspiring”, “Such a variety of produce you are growing. Something to aim for!” “So, so interesting and informative.”

This is Alanna’s tenth book and the third written in Leitrim over the last 11 years. Her titles are popular in Australia, her homeland, and some have been translated for German, Chinese, American and Italian editions. It has 240 pages with 294 photos, 130 plant profiles and 52 recipes.

Alanna has pitched the book to be a practical tool for the times, saying that - “anyone can do some of the actions required, with inspiration gained from the plant profiles and low carbon recipes, to poetry and a plethora of tasty visuals to bring the rich flavour of the healthy, eco-peasant way into the realm of your own possibilities”.

Peasant in Paradise - four seasons eco-living, by Alanna Moore, is published by Python Press, November 2021. Alanna will be selling signed copies at the next farmer’s market at Carrick-on-Shannon, on Thursday November 18th.