Hartley Bridge has nothing to do with Carrick-on-Shannon Bypass

Leitrim and Roscommon County Council have submitted a proposal to replace the century old bridge at Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon with a new bridge.

The existing bridge is an old reinforced concrete bridge over 100 years in existence. The concrete is coming away and for that reason there is 3 tonne weight limit on the bridge.

The council explained that the cost of repairing the existing bridge is not an option due to the cost of repair and the fact it will continue to deteriorate.



A screening report for Appropriate Assessment was needed for the development. This screening report concluded that a full Nature Impact Statement was required and because of this the project must be approved by An Bord Pleanala. The plans were sent to the semi state body on October 29 this year.

The public are allowed to make submissions or observations on the proposal to An Bord Pleanála up to December10.

The plans and particulars, are available to view or can be downloaded at www.leitrimcoco.ie or can be viewed at Áras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon.

The proposed new works will see the old 6-span bridge demolished and a new 3span bridge built 25m downstream. The bridge will have a 6 metre carriageway plus two footpaths on each side.

The news was welcomed by the councillors. Cllr Enda Stenson said it was an iconic structure and “probably on of the last of those bridges in the country.”



Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire asked if walkers could be considered a pathway provided from the bridge back into Carrick.

Cllr Paddy Farrell said the current weight restriction is “awkward for farmers and delivery vans.”

Cllr Des Guckian said he was not against the new bridge but felt the executive were “misleading us.” He asked if the new bridge was part of the Carrick bypass and he asked that the council go on record to say they are not “sneaking a bridge over the Shannon in the back door.”



Senior Council Engineer Shay O’Connor said if all goes to plan they would hope to start work by the end of next year.

He explained there will be a footpath on top of the bridge and in the underpass but any path back to Carrick would be part of a different project.

He clarified this bridge has nothing to do with the bypass and they are not “sneaking anything in.”